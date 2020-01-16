Global  

You build Ambedkar statue but ignore sick and poor: Bombay high court

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Referring to the plight of patients at the twin Wadia hospitals in Parel due to freeze of grants, the Bombay high court on Thursday slammed the state government, saying it has money to build Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue, but not to spend on the poor and middle class who cannot afford treatment at ‘star’ hospitals.
