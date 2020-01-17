Global  

Thalaivi: Arvind Swami looks impressive as MG Ramachandran in the Kangana Ranaut starrer

Friday, 17 January 2020
In Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, Arvind Swami plays the character of Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran. He was a mentor to Jayalalitha and was considered to be one of the influential fashion icons of the 20th century
