US troops were hurt in Iran missile attack

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Baghdad, Jan 17 (IANS) Several US troops were injured in the January 8 Iranian missile attack on of the two American bases in Iraq, despite the Pentagon initially saying that no service member was hurt, it was reported on Friday.
News video: 11 U.S. Troops Treated For Concussions After Iran Missile Attack

11 U.S. Troops Treated For Concussions After Iran Missile Attack 00:46

 American soldiers reportedly developed symptoms days after the Jan. 8 missile strikes on two air bases in Iraq.

