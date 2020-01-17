Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's love, Himanshi Khurana, to enter the show as a guest?

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Talking about her equation with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana wrote on Instagram, "It's my personal life. Sometimes people don't know from what you are going through. Agar maine Asim ko praise nahi kia to problem agar abb I'm supporting to bhi haters ko problem."
