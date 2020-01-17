Global  

Bigg Boss 13: People believe Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are deliberately creating drama to grab the limelight – view poll results

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
77 percent of our readers feel Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are deliberately creating drama to get footage in the show while the rest believe that they actually can't stand each other.
