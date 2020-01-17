Global  

Mumbai: Raj Thackeray plays with dogs, interacts with children at Dadar's Shivaji Park

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
On the eve of Makar Sankranti, MNS chief and politician Raj Thackeray was seen distributing sweets to the police personnel who were deployed for his security at his residence Krishna Kunj in Dadar. Raj, who is the nephew of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena party was seen celebrating the festival with his family...
