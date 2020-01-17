Mumbai: Raj Thackeray plays with dogs, interacts with children at Dadar's Shivaji Park
Friday, 17 January 2020 () On the eve of Makar Sankranti, MNS chief and politician Raj Thackeray was seen distributing sweets to the police personnel who were deployed for his security at his residence Krishna Kunj in Dadar. Raj, who is the nephew of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena party was seen celebrating the festival with his family...
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a grand function held at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday. Before taking oath, he was felicitated by his..