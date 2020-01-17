Mumbai: Raj Thackeray plays with dogs, interacts with children at Dadar's Shivaji Park

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

On the eve of Makar Sankranti, MNS chief and politician Raj Thackeray was seen distributing sweets to the police personnel who were deployed for his security at his residence Krishna Kunj in Dadar. Raj, who is the nephew of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena party was seen celebrating the festival with his family... 👓 View full article

