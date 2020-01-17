Global  

No mercy for Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh: President rejects petition

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea filed by one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case — Mukesh Singh — clearing all roadblocks to the execution of the four convicts. 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News 03:29

 With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and politicians delaying the execution for their gains. In the latest, the President dismissed the mercy plea...

