Nirbhaya case: President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy petition filed by death row convict Mukesh Singh

DNA Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The mercy petition had been filed by Mukesh Singh a few days ago.
UNNAO RAPE CASE: NEXT HEARING ADJOURNED TILL DEC 20th, SC REFUSES TO ENTERTAIN PETITIONS ON JAMIA, AMU PROTESTS, JAMIA STUDENTS CONTINUE PEACEFUL PROTESTS AGAINST CAA, JAMIA PROTEST: 10 PEOPLE..

UNNAO RAPE CASE: NEXT HEARING ADJOURNED TILL DEC 20th, SC REFUSES TO ENTERTAIN PETITIONS ON JAMIA, AMU PROTESTS, JAMIA STUDENTS CONTINUE PEACEFUL PROTESTS AGAINST CAA, JAMIA PROTEST: 10 PEOPLE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:00Published

Convicts under POCSO Act should not have rights for mercy petition: Kovind [Video]Convicts under POCSO Act should not have rights for mercy petition: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke on the mercy petitions filed by rape convicts accused under POCSO Act. Speaking in Rajasthan, Kovind said the convicts accused under POCSO Act should not be allowed to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published


Nirbhaya case: Prez rejects convict's mercy plea

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. The Union home ministry (MHA)...
IndiaTimes

No mercy for Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh: President rejects petition

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea filed by one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case — Mukesh Singh — clearing all...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduDNA

