After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution against CAA at state assembly

Friday, 17 January 2020
This is in line with a similar resolution passed earlier by the Kerala government
Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Unfortunate’: Kerala Speaker vs. Governor Khan on anti-CAA resolution [Video]‘Unfortunate’: Kerala Speaker vs. Governor Khan on anti-CAA resolution

A war of words over a recent resolution passed by Kerala Assembly continues.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published

Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News

KERALA ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, GOVERNOR RUBBISHES IT, SHIV SENA ADMITS TO TUSSLE AMONG SENIOR LEADERS FOR KEY CABINET BERTHS, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Punjab Assembly moves resolution against CAA

State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special session
Hindu

Making CAA Centre-state dispute, Kerala moves SC

The Kerala government said the assembly had on December 31, 2019, passed a resolution requesting the Centre to “abrogate CAA” and requested the Supreme Court...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

smshetty

S.M.Shetty RT @FinancialXpress: After Kerala, #Punjab Assembly passes resolution against #CAA implementation https://t.co/AKh6PE26mj https://t.co/v6M… 4 minutes ago

sabrangindia

Sabrang After Kerala, Punjab Assembly passes resolution against CAA https://t.co/q2qAXZojPu 5 minutes ago

gladwinemmanuel

Gladwin [email protected] RT @bsivakumarTOI: Punjab assembly passes a resolution seeking the Centre to withdraw CAA. Second assembly after Kerala. @capt_amarinder 9 minutes ago

TejpalRawat14

Tejpal Rawat(ZEE NEWS) RT @ZeeNews: After Kerala, Punjab govt passes anti-CAA resolution in state assembly #CAA_NRC https://t.co/zy7aKezg7D https://t.co/0I9Aw4Jh… 10 minutes ago

Subrata80967698

Subrata Kumar Saha RT @NewsNationTV: After Kerala, Punjab is the second state to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in the state assembly http… 11 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express After Kerala, #Punjab Assembly passes resolution against #CAA implementation https://t.co/AKh6PE26mj https://t.co/v6MJaTrYKX 12 minutes ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation After Kerala, Punjab is the second state to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in the state assembly https://t.co/aPhQfhmubS 15 minutes ago

vilassawadh

INC India RT @Congress_Army: After Kerala Punjab Govt passes Anti-CAA resolution. Thanks to @vijayanpinarayi and @capt_amarinder 🙏 Hope all non BJP… 17 minutes ago

