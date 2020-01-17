Global  

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to be flagged off today

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to be flagged off todayThe Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second train to be run by railway subsidiary IRCTC, will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on Friday. The railways will pay the passengers per hour for the train delay and have insurance for passengers worth Rs 25 lakh with also additional insurance in case of a household robbery while...
With Tejas launch today, Indian Railways adds bumper Rs 25 Lakh travel insurance

With Tejas launch today, Indian Railways adds bumper Rs 25 Lakh travel insuranceAhead of the launch of second Tejas Express, the Indian Railways (IR) added a bumper insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh on the list of many perks. Union Railways...
Mid-Day

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express flagged off

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off from here on Friday by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, becoming the second semi high-speed train to be...
IndiaTimes

bjp4rajkot

BJP Rajkot District RT @IndiaNisha18: Is this America.? No Wait, France.? Oh No, must be China.! Na, Na. All Wrong. This is our India.😎 This is the New Mumba… 11 seconds ago

koichi141327

į‡"w22"𝒹𝓂𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃...ꀗꆂꂑꏸꑛꂑ ꂑꁍꋫ꒓ꋫꌚꑛꂑ. RT @meggi_07: Tejas, the second premium train will run betweem Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The new Tejas Express will also halt at Nadiad, Vado… 13 seconds ago

bjp4rajkot

BJP Rajkot District RT @RailMinIndia: Inauguration of Ahmedabad- Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express on 17 January 2020 today, taking important steps towards fast,… 14 seconds ago

saravananj_2015

saravanan j RT @PiyushGoyal: First glimpse of the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will be inaugurated tomorrow. With state-of-the-art facili… 23 seconds ago

anilprajapati59

anil prajapati RT @sanghaviharsh: Can’t wait to get on the new Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express which will be inaugurated today. Tejas Express is a symbol… 25 seconds ago

pratikc107

Pratik Shiv RT @iPankajShukla: Inauguration of Ahmedabad- Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express on 17 January 2020 today, taking important steps towards fast,… 59 seconds ago

Hardikpatel2785

Hardik Patel RT @WesternRly: Fully AC & modern Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express will be flagged off by Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijaybhai Rupani &… 1 minute ago

AaltuJalaltu

Faltu ~YEET~ Torquoblah RT @vinayak_jain: Is this America? No wait, France? Oh no, must be China! Na, na. All wrong. This is our India 😎 This is the new Mumbai-Ah… 1 minute ago

