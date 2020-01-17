Global  

After Kerala, Punjab govt passes anti-CAA resolution in state assembly

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The move comes close to the heels of the Kerala Assembly passing a similar resolution, saying the amended law is against the provisions of Right to Equality granted by the Indian Constitution. 
Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

 NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY, KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN HITS OUT AT KERALA GOVERNOR, DELHI HC SEEKS CBI'S RESPONSE ON KULDEEP SINGH...

A war of words over a recent resolution passed by Kerala Assembly continues.

KERALA ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, GOVERNOR RUBBISHES IT, SHIV SENA ADMITS TO TUSSLE AMONG SENIOR LEADERS FOR KEY CABINET BERTHS, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC..

After Kerala, Punjab passes resolution against CAA at state assembly

This is in line with a similar resolution passed earlier by the Kerala government
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsHinduWorldNews

Making CAA Centre-state dispute, Kerala moves SC

The Kerala government said the assembly had on December 31, 2019, passed a resolution requesting the Centre to “abrogate CAA” and requested the Supreme Court...
IndiaTimes


