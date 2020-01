Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Love Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in key roles. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is all set to hit the silver screens on 14 February 2020. Here's Love Aaj Kal trailer: 👓 View full article