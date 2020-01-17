Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beyonce surprises Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Singer Beyonce Knowles has surprised actress Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift. Witherspoon showcased her love for Beyonce Knowles as she modelled the singer's latest collection of Ivy Park x Adidas apparel in a playful new clip.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: Beyonce sent activewear gifts to Zendaya, Yara Shahidi and Reese Witherspoon

Beyonce sent activewear gifts to Zendaya, Yara Shahidi and Reese Witherspoon 00:59

 Can you guess what’s in this box from Beyonce? Reese Witherspoon sure couldn’t

Recent related videos from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and More Receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes | Billboard News [Video]Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and More Receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes | Billboard News

Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and More Receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:13Published

Beyonce Sends Ivy Park Swag [Video]Beyonce Sends Ivy Park Swag

Beyonce is sharing her Ivy Park collection with fellow stars, like Reese Witherspoon.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Beyonce & Jay-Z Send Reese Witherspoon Case of Champagne After Golden Globes!

Reese Witherspoon got a hilarious surprise from Beyonce and Jay-Z after their 2020 Golden Globes run-in! At the event over the weekend, the 43-year-old The...
Just Jared

Reese Witherspoon gets another surprise delivery from Beyonce

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Singer Beyonce Knowles has surprised actress Reese Witherspoon with another huge gift.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.