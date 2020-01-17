Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Out on bail, Bhim Army chief defies court order, visits Jama Masjid to join anti-CAA protests

DNA Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited Jama Masjid on Friday, just one day after he was released on bail.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Chandrashekhar Azad reads Constitution’s preamble at Jama Masjid

Watch: Chandrashekhar Azad reads Constitution’s preamble at Jama Masjid 02:44

 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was released on bail on Thursday, reached the Jama masjid Friday afternoon with his supporters. Azad was seen reading the preamble of the constitution at the site flanked by locals.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia [Video]Nirbhaya Case: President rejects convict's mercy plea, Nirbhaya's mother appeals to PM Modi|Oneindia

NIRBHAYA CASE: PRESIDENT REJECTS CONVICT'S MERCY PLEA , AFTER RELEASE FROM JAIL, BHIM ARMY CHIEF REACHES JAMA MASJID TO PROTEST, PUNJAB GOVERNMENT PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA IN STATE ASSEMBLY,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published

CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests [Video]CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will walk out of Tihar jail 25 days after his arrest on charges of inciting a mob but he can’t stay in the national capital or hold any protests.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Azad gets bail but asked not to hold dharna till elections

*New Delhi:* A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad visits Jama Masjid

Chandrashekhar Azad was released from Tihar Jail on bail on Thursday night and received a rousing welcome by his supporters
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shawarma2014

Mallick RT @ndtv: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches Delhi's Jama Masjid to protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. He was released on… 35 seconds ago

Shawarma2014

Mallick RT @ndtv: Conditions on which Delhi court granted bail to Bhim Army chief #ChandrashekharAzad yesterday: - leave Delhi within 24 hours of… 37 seconds ago

OfMysore

Tiger of Mysore. RT @HuffPostIndia: Chandrashekhar Azad lauded women holding the anti-CAA demonstration at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. His bail condition restrict… 1 minute ago

HuffPostIndia

HuffPost India Chandrashekhar Azad lauded women holding the anti-CAA demonstration at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. His bail condition res… https://t.co/zZw7umzoCc 3 minutes ago

Love_peace_fait

mohammed imran hussa RT @IndianExpress: JUST IN | Out on bail, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches Jama Masjid; court had asked him to be out of Delhi f… 5 minutes ago

RajivMunshi

Rajiv Munshi RT @amritabhinder: “Out on bail, Bhim Army chief joins anti-CAA protest outside Jama Masjid” via ⁦@IndianExpress⁩ The same bunch who til… 8 minutes ago

siddhar35971981

Siddharth Chauhan RT @ManuSinghMeena7: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad released from Tihar Jail. A Delhi Court had granted him bail yesterday, ordering h… 13 minutes ago

Mega_Kannadiga

Anees MD RT @seemay: Chandrashekhar Azad, the Bhim Army Chief got bail yesterday and emerged with the Indian Constitution- some fine pictures by the… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.