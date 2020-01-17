Global  

President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya gangrape convict Mukesh Singh

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said.
The rejection came after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the President late on Thursday night, they said.

The President...
