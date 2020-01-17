President Ram Nath Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya gangrape convict Mukesh Singh
Friday, 17 January 2020 () New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, sources said.
The rejection came after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the President late on Thursday night, they said.
With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and politicians delaying the execution for their gains. In the latest, the President dismissed the mercy plea...
