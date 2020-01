Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

ZEE5 is all set to present an app-solutely scary, sexy and fun tech horror film starring Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon, Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. Directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Krasnaya Corporation LLP and Horse Films LLP, the film is currently under production and scheduled for a March 2020 release. 👓 View full article