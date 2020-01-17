Global  

Nirbhaya convicts will now be hanged on February 1 at 6 am

Mid-Day Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.

Earlier, they were to be hanged on February 22 at 7 am. This came after the public prosecutor representing the Tihar jail authorities requested the court to...
News video: Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News 03:35

 SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records statements of Jamia students, Notice sent to historian Irfan Habib for jibe at PM & Amit Shah and...

Delay in hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts angers her mother [Video]Delay in hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts angers her mother

Delay in hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts angers her mother

Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News [Video]Asha Devi recalls endless struggle as execution of convicts is delayed| OneIndia News

The 4 Nirbhaya case convicts' hanging has been put on hold for now after one of the accused men filed a mercy plea. Legal rules dictate that an execution can be held only 14 days after the order on the..

Delhi government sympathises with the Nirbhaya convicts, says BJP

*New Delhi:* The BJP and the AAP on Thursday engaged in a war of words over the "delay" in hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, with the saffron party blaming...
'Nirbhaya convicts' hanging won't happen on Jan 22'

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on...
