Nirbhaya convicts will now be hanged on February 1 at 6 am

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.



Earlier, they were to be hanged on February 22 at 7 am. This came after the public prosecutor representing the Tihar jail authorities requested the court to... 👓 View full article

