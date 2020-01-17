I have no interest in politics: Nirbhaya`s mother Asha Devi, denies to have to anyone in Congress

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nirbhaya`s mother Asha Devi on Friday (January 17) said that she has no interest in politics and also denied to have spoken to anyone in Congress. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published ‘Won’t join politics’: Nirbhaya’s mother dismisses meeting anyone from Cong 02:43 NIrbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Friday said she will not be joining politics. Dismissing reports, she said there has been no approach from Congress or any other political party.