I have no interest in politics: Nirbhaya`s mother Asha Devi, denies to have to anyone in Congress

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Nirbhaya`s mother Asha Devi on Friday (January 17) said that she has no interest in politics and also denied to have spoken to anyone in Congress. 
News video: ‘Won’t join politics’: Nirbhaya’s mother dismisses meeting anyone from Cong

‘Won’t join politics’: Nirbhaya’s mother dismisses meeting anyone from Cong 02:43

 NIrbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Friday said she will not be joining politics. Dismissing reports, she said there has been no approach from Congress or any other political party.

