Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh argues with Arti Singh, says, 'Aapka yeh kaam hota hai machis marneka'

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 January 2020
Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh get into a war of words and Vishal says, 'Aapka yeh kaam hota hai machis marneka'. Check out the promo here
News video: Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Shares His Proud Moment With Arti Singh, Madhurima-Vishal Go To Jail

Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Shares His Proud Moment With Arti Singh, Madhurima-Vishal Go To Jail 03:25

 Bigg Boss 13 house turned into a battlefield yet again as Madhurima Tulli and Vishal Aditya Singh got into a fight all over again.

Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli’s mother REACTS to her ‘chappal’ episode with ex bf Vishal [Video]Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli’s mother REACTS to her ‘chappal’ episode with ex bf Vishal

Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli’s mother REACTS to her ‘chappal’ episode with ex bf Vishal

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 11:59Published

Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima Tuli says ex Vishal Singh and I can team up inside Sidharth Shukla [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima Tuli says ex Vishal Singh and I can team up inside Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 Madhurima Tuli says ex Vishal Singh and I can team up inside Sidharth Shukla

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 07:50Published


Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, and Arti Singh argue with Madhurima Tuli as she refuses to do her duties

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala and the other housemates get into an argument with Madhurima Tuli as she refuses to do the duties. Vishal...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

WTF Wednesday: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fights on Bigg Boss 13 make you question the ex-factor

WTF Wednesday: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fights on Bigg Boss 13 make you wonder if they were ever actually in love
Bollywood Life

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's Mother REACTS To Her Daughter's UGLY Fight With EX Vishal Aditya Singh #BB13… https://t.co/RVEVYUKNJi 33 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #BiggBoss13: #MadhurimaTuli's mother Vijaya has slammed #VishalAdityaSingh's behaviour towards her daughter. https://t.co/4CRncDKHEe 1 hour ago

latestly

LatestLY #BiggBoss13: #MadhurimaTuli’s Mom Thanks #ShehnaazGilll and #SidharthShukla for Backing Her Daughter in Fight with… https://t.co/ngxpHZVnSR 1 hour ago

shilpa29patel

SP2#RangrasiyaAddict RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Ashish Sharma comes out in support of Vishal Aditya Singh, says, 'Do not promote such behaviour' #Ashis… 1 hour ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #MadhurimaTuli's mom even condemned her daughter's violent behaviour. https://t.co/ujPAApN9t8 2 hours ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #Entertainment : "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Madhurima Tuli's mother Vijaya has slammed housemate Vishal Aditya Singh… https://t.co/LzymgISTol 2 hours ago

newsinformer4

news informer Bigg Boss 13: Salman khan make madhurima tuli out of house because of his fight with vishal aditya singh – Bigg Bos… https://t.co/i4bzY3JxSs 3 hours ago

Vinoditha1

Vinoditha 🙏🙏 RT @tellychakkar: Whom do you support among Vishal and Madhurima? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #OMG #VishalAdityaSingh #Madhur… 4 hours ago

