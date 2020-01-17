Global  

After Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi to walk down the red carpet at Cannes 2020

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is all set to walk down the red carpet at Cannes 2020 after Hina Khan. The actress will soon make her silver screen debut
