Delhi L-G grants police commissioner emergency detention powers under NSA

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has authorised Delhi's Commissioner of Police with the emergency detention power under the National Security Act (NSA) from January 19 to April 18 for a period of three months.



