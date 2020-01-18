Global  

Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing Rahul Gandhi: Ramachandra Guha

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A "fifth-generation dynast" Rahul Gandhi has no chance in Indian politics against a "hard-working and self-made" Narendra Modi, and Kerala did a disastrous thing by electing the the Congress leader to Parliament, historian Ramachandra Guha said here on Friday.
