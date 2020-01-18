Global  

Forgive Nirbhaya convicts just like Sonia Gandhi pardoned her husband's killer, advocate Indira Jaising to Asha Devi

Zee News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Giving the example of Sonia Gandhi, who pardoned her husband Rajiv Gandhi's killer Nalini, the senior advocate asked Nirbhaya's mother to forgive her daughter's rapists.
News video: Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News

Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News 03:32

 UNION MINISTERS' J&K VISIT POST ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 BEGINS TODAY, PAKISTAN CONDEMNS BIPIN RAWAT'S 'DE-RADICALISATION CAMPS IN KASHMIR' REMARK, INDIRA JAISING URGES NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER TO PARDON NIRBHAYA'S RAPISTS, NIRBHAYA CASE: CONVICT MOVES SC AGAINST HC'S ORDER REJECTING HIS JUVENILITY CLAIM,...

Sonia Gandhi hoists tricolour, kick-starts Cong's foundation day celebrations [Video]Sonia Gandhi hoists tricolour, kick-starts Cong's foundation day celebrations

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi kick-started party's 134th foundation day celebrations. She hoisted the tricolour at party headquarters. Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were also present at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:06Published

Hemant Soren leaves for Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for swearing in ceremony [Video]Hemant Soren leaves for Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for swearing in ceremony

Hemant Soren leaves for Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for swearing in ceremony

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published


Indira Jaising urges Nirbhaya's mother to forgive convicts, follow Sonia Gandhi

*New Delhi:* Senior advocate Indira Jaising urged the mother of Nirbhaya to pardon the men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 gang rape of her...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Jaising should be ‘ashamed’, we aren’t as ‘large-hearted’ as Sonia, says Nirbhaya’s father

Nirbhaya’s father on Saturday said senior lawyer Indira Jaising should be “ashamed” of suggesting pardon for the four death row convicts in his daught
Hindu

ketanspandya

Ketan Pandya RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Nirbhaya’s mother slams the Lobby for ‘advising’ her to forgive the rape convicts just like ‘Sonia Gandhi forgave… 2 minutes ago

owais4srk

Mohammad Owais RT @timesofindia: ANI quotes Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Indira Jaising's statement 'follow Sonia Gandhi's example & forgive convicts':… 3 minutes ago

biswaranjanroy

Biswaranjan Roy RT @ZeeNews: Forgive Nirbhaya convicts just like Sonia Gandhi pardoned her husband's killer, advocate Indira Jaising to Asha Devi https://t… 3 minutes ago

kumarganesham

Kumar Ganesham #Breaking | Nirbhaya’s mother slams the Lobby for ‘advising’ her to forgive the rape convicts just like ‘Sonia Gand… https://t.co/b2ZKv9jHe9 6 minutes ago

zulfy_2000

peter prem Forgive Nirbhaya convicts just like Sonia Gandhi pardoned her husband's killer, advocate Indira Jaising to Asha Dev… https://t.co/GXO83usrQw 28 minutes ago

rishi0555

Rishi Sharma RT @IndiaToday: Indira Jaising said Asha Devi should forgive the convicts just like Sonia Gandhi forgave Nalini Sriharan. https://t.co/ZgSp… 34 minutes ago

Umashan92502682

Umashankar sharma RT @ask4rv1nd: Indira jaising senior advocate had urged to Forgive Nirbhaya convicts just like Sonia Gandhi pardoned her husband's killer.… 40 minutes ago

Dumbheades

Secular Sleaze is 🇮🇳 RT @Saru81589968: Nirbhayas mother doesn't know that who got rajiv gandhi killed. Forgive Nirbhaya convicts just like Sonia Gandhi pardoned… 45 minutes ago

