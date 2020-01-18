Global  

Forgive Nirbhaya convicts just like Sonia Gandhi pardoned her husband`s killer, advocate Indira Jaising to Asha Devi

Zee News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Giving the example of Sonia Gandhi, who pardoned her husband Rajiv Gandhi's killer Nalini, the senior advocate asked Nirbhaya's mother to forgive her daughter's rapists.
News video: Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News

Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News 03:32

 UNION MINISTERS' J&K VISIT POST ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 BEGINS TODAY, PAKISTAN CONDEMNS BIPIN RAWAT'S 'DE-RADICALISATION CAMPS IN KASHMIR' REMARK, INDIRA JAISING URGES NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER TO PARDON NIRBHAYA'S RAPISTS, NIRBHAYA CASE: CONVICT MOVES SC AGAINST HC'S ORDER REJECTING HIS JUVENILITY CLAIM,...

