JEE Main result 2020 declared; check score on jeemain.nic.in

Zee News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The JEE Main results have been released on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA releases JEE Main 2020 answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in; raise objection by tomorrow

Candidates can check the JEE Main 2020 answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
DNA

JEE Main 2020 answer key released by NTA; last day to raise objection at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Today i.e 15th January 2020 is the last date to raise objections for JEE Main 2020 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
DNA

