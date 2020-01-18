Global  

Brazilian Minister sacked after citing Joseph Goebbels

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Brasilia, Jan 18 (IANS) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the Culture Minister after a video in which he paraphrased Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda chief, sparked an international scandal.
