New migrant caravan from Honduras nears Mexico

Sify Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Mexico City, Jan 18 (IANS) A new migrant caravan that left Honduras earlier this week was nearing Mexico's southern border, Mexican authorities said here.
News video: Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan

Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan 02:04

 Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross his country en route to the United States. Jillian Kitchener has more.

US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala as new caravan heads north [Video]US sends asylum seekers to Guatemala as new caravan heads north

More than 2,000 Honduran migrants and asylum seekers leave for US, despite expected obstacles on route and at borders.

Episode 273 - Another Caravan Coming? [Video]Episode 273 - Another Caravan Coming?

A report from Tapachula, Mexico on the ongoing migrant crisis and a new caravan forming.

Mexico said latest migrant caravan won't pass - Guatemala president

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told the Guatemalan government that a caravan of migrants heading towards the United States from Honduras would not be...
Reuters India

Guatemalan president says Mexico 'will do everything in its power' to halt migrant caravan

Guatemala's new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a caravan of hundreds of people left Honduras for the United...
France 24 Also reported by •Al JazeeraReuters

gabbylblilac754

Deedavis RT @4everNeverTrump: Fox News instead "reported" on a migrant "caravan" in Honduras, 1400 miles away from the US border... which was stoppe… 4 minutes ago

Conquistador314

Jonathan “caring” Carson RT @V_actually: Mexico Says It Will Block Migrant Caravan En Route To US From Honduras And THAT my friends is how Mexico paid for the wall… 37 minutes ago

kampetero

Peter Kamalingin B.L RT @EmilyGreenspan: The use of force against unarmed and innocent people seeking a better life is inexcusable. New statement from @OxfamAm… 39 minutes ago

gwgillett

Lawman 5.56 RT @koigi3: There they go again... Mexico says it will block migrant caravan en route to US from Honduras https://t.co/IGFMHN5BwT #FoxNews 47 minutes ago

gardner_tee

Tee Gardner RT @OhMichael3: WINNING. EVERYWHERE WE TURN, THERE'S ALL THE WINNING. Mexico says it will block migrant caravan en route to US from Hondur… 2 hours ago

