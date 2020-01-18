Global  

How dare she: Nirbhaya`s mother Asha Devi on Indira Jaising`s `follow Sonia Gandhi, forgive rapists` remark

Zee News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Senior lawyer Indira Jaising had on Friday tweeted a request asking the mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim to forgive the four convicts and pardon their death penalty.
News video: Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News

Indira Jaising urges Nirbhaya's mother to forgive convicts, follow Sonia Gandhi

*New Delhi:* Senior advocate Indira Jaising urged the mother of Nirbhaya to pardon the men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 gang rape of her...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Tejash__P

Tejash Patel (તેજશ) RT @desimojito: Asha Devi lamented the fact that some people like @IJaising earn their livelihoods by supporting crimlnals. https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

arshad_Activist

Md Arshad Ali RT @RameshP56640534: For Once I Hate Indira Jaising! How Dare She Suggested Forgiveness? "How Dare Indira Jaising Suggest...": Nirbhaya's… 1 minute ago

PopliPromila

Promila Popli RT @neerangautam: "How Dare Indira Jaising Suggest...": Nirbhaya's Mother Slams Lawyer - NDTV https://t.co/nPrfCHWiRM How can lawyer like… 2 minutes ago

TrilokJyoti

Jayant ujjawal. RT @ZeeNews: How dare she: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Indira Jaising's 'follow Sonia Gandhi, forgive rapists' remark https://t.co/3KEFl… 10 minutes ago

RameshP56640534

Ramesh Pratap Singh For Once I Hate Indira Jaising! How Dare She Suggested Forgiveness? "How Dare Indira Jaising Suggest...": Nirbhaya… https://t.co/q7QlV4LWQV 23 minutes ago

huesofpink

Praful Baweja Human rights for rapists who did inhuman stuff to jyoti singh.... Not something I would support ... I am with asha… https://t.co/JleXaa9Cwn 34 minutes ago

prachibaluapuri

Prachi Baluapuri My question exactly...how dare Indira jaising suggest this? The people who raped and killed Nirbhaya were adults wh… https://t.co/mpdUd4uZQk 49 minutes ago

