Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box-office update: Ajay Devgn's film makes Rs 10.06 cr on its second Friday taking it to Rs 128.9 cr

Bollywood Life Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box-office update: Ajay Devgn's film makes Rs 10.06 cr on its second Friday, which is tremendous. The final collections stands at Rs 128.9 cr
News video: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' made tax-free in Haryana

 Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office said on Wednesday.

Tanhaji: Ajay-Kajol host special screening

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is all set to release tomorrow and clash with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' at...
IndiaTimes

Humbled and grateful: Ajay Devgn after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' enters Rs 100 crore club

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is just unstoppable at the box office and made over Rs 107 crore in just six days. The film is now racing towards minting Rs 150...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

