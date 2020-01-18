Ukraine Prez rejects PM's resignation offer Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Kiev, Jan 18 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a resignation offer by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk over a leaked audiotape scandal, a media report said on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this