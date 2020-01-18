Global  

People in Shirdi call for bandh amid dispute over Sai Baba's birthplace

Zee News Saturday, 18 January 2020
People in Shirdi have called for two days bandh amid rising dispute over Sai baba birthplace. All the hotels and shops would remain closed for two days starting from January 19 to mark protest over Maharashtra governments approval of Pathri development project. 
