Amit Shah attacks Congress, calls CAA critics 'anti-dalits'

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely.
News video: Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: 'Prahlad Joshi ready for debate'

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: 'Prahlad Joshi ready for debate' 03:44

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely.

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Won’t withdraw CAA; challenge opposition leaders for a debate’: Amit Shah [Video]‘Won’t withdraw CAA; challenge opposition leaders for a debate’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Jan Jagran Abhiyan in Lucknow and accused the opposition of spreading lies over the CAA.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:25Published

Those opposing CAA are anti Dalits Amit Shah in Hubli [Video]Those opposing CAA are anti Dalits Amit Shah in Hubli

Those opposing CAA are anti Dalits Amit Shah in Hubli

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shah attacks Cong, calls CAA critics 'anti-dalits'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act would take away citizenship from...
IndiaTimes

Akhilesh Yadav hits back after Amit Shah's open challenge on CAA, says 'fake babas cheating public in Uttar Pradesh'

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah, while addressing a rally on the CAA in Lucknow, attacked the Opposition for misleading people of the law and said that the...
Zee News

