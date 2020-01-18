Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi on her Cannes 2020 debut: All these years, I have been closely following people who've attended Cannes

Bollywood Life Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is all set to walk down the red carpet at Cannes 2020, says that all these years, she has been closely following people who've attended Cannes
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Hrithik talks about fear and fearlessness on 20 years of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Hrithik talks about fear and fearlessness on 20 years of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' 01:37

 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Thursday posted a few emotional lines on social media to mark the completion of 20 years of his debut film 's debut film "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai".

Recent related videos from verified sources

This talking parrot uses actual alliteration to form original phrases [Video]This talking parrot uses actual alliteration to form original phrases

Alliteration is the occurrence of the same letter or sound at the beginning of adjacent or closely connected words. Einstein loves to invent new phrases to keep his human companions entertained. His..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:25Published

“Hurry Up!” Group M’s Matt Sweeney Urges Broadcasters to Migrate to CTV [Video]“Hurry Up!” Group M’s Matt Sweeney Urges Broadcasters to Migrate to CTV

LAS VEGAS -  Media agencies have been watching the growth of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services with alarm. If more people are paying for ad-free TV, where will brands go to reach audiences?..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi to walk down the red carpet at Cannes 2020

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is all set to walk down the red carpet at Cannes 2020 after Hina Khan. The actress will soon make her...
Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy on the criticism she faced for her character: I didn’t mind it as I got to explore a lot of shades

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pankhuri Awasthy aka Vedika recently left the show. The actress talks about the criticism she faced for her character says 'I...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.