Delhi elections 2020: Congress’ first list of candidates includes Arvinder Lovely, Alka Lamba

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats Delhi polls AAP releases list of candidates for all 70 seats Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Delhi polls: AAP, Congress' first list of candidates likely before January 14, BJP's by January 18 The Delhi Assembly election is just a few weeks away and the main contenders -- the AAP, BJP and Congress -- are busy vetting their prospective candidates and...

IndiaTimes 6 days ago



Congress releases first list of candidates for Delhi assembly election, announces 54 names The Congress on Saturday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, declaring nominees for 54 seats.

DNA 1 hour ago





Tweets about this