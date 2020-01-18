Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri spills the beans on her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra, says, 'I'm just waiting for him to come out'

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri talks about her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra and said that she is just waiting for him to come outside the Bigg Boss house
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra 12:30

 Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13: 'Tere baap ka naukar,' Paras Chhabra lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill - watch video

Bigg Boss 13: 'Tere baap Ka Naukar', angry Paras Chhabra lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill in a dirty fight - watch video
Bigg Boss 13: Contestants to meet their family members in the upcoming epiosdes

The much-awaited family week of Bigg Boss 13 is finally here and is expected to be an emotional ride for all the contestants. There were many speculations about...
Tweets about this

FaizanK37687695

Alexander king RT @pinkvilla: Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri opens up on his love angle with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 house. https://t.co/5… 2 hours ago

rahuldu16379825

Rahul dubey RT @dna: 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar January 18, 2020, Written Update: Paras Chhabra announces he wants to leave Akanksha Puri https://t… 3 hours ago

dna

DNA 'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar January 18, 2020, Written Update: Paras Chhabra announces he wants to leave Akanksha… https://t.co/c3DoCOc6fb 3 hours ago

Sinchu68273948

Sinchu RT @OhhGodItsMe: I don't like when people JATAOING about what they did to others.. @puri_akanksha you shudhav waited till the end of the… 4 hours ago

Rohit_adlakha77

Rohit (FLIPPER) @puri_akanksha Really aap ek acche insaan ho you deserved much better then paras & isi liye hua stay strong but ek… https://t.co/4P8BoLjOHZ 4 hours ago

Chandan06390160

Chandana RT @evilenuff: @SanjuCDE @swathieb @Devoleena_23 @puri_akanksha To game show me h to gamd to khelega hi whats wrong with that.. And his mom… 4 hours ago

Jasminsara10

Jasmin sara @puri_akanksha @BiggBoss Akansha should go inside the bigg boss house and break up with paras on national tv and s… https://t.co/25aA1leCs6 4 hours ago

Jasminsara10

Jasmin sara @puri_akanksha @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan salman sir please ask one question to Paras that if does not want Akansh… https://t.co/BxBQxpMm1x 4 hours ago

