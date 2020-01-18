Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not use 'royal highness' titles

Saturday, 18 January 2020
London [UK], Jan 19 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, will not use the "royal highness" titles as well as would no longer receive public funds for royal duties.
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lose Royal Titles - Here's What This Means for Their Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially give up their royal titles as part of their transition to becoming private citizens.
