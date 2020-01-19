Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Real problem in India is unemployment, not population: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tells RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Zee News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that unemployment and not population is the real problem in India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark

Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark 03:41

 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the sangh’s next area of focus will be to seek policy intervention for the implementation of a two-child norm in the country.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Villagers in India flee after being terrorized by army of monkeys [Video]Villagers in India flee after being terrorized by army of monkeys

NARASAPURAM VILLAGE, INDIA — In a plot straight out of the Planet of the Apes films, villagers in India were forced to flee their homes after being menaced by a crazed army of over 400..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:09Published

Watch l ‘Take money from Congress, vote for me’: Asaduddin Owaisi [Video]Watch l ‘Take money from Congress, vote for me’: Asaduddin Owaisi

As the Telanagana civic polls inch closer, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Two-child policy next on Sangh agenda? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat wants govt to control overpopulation

To back his assertion, Bhagwat said that India is a developing country and that an uncontrolled burst of population growth here is not healthy for the nation's...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

'Country's real problem is unemployment, not population': Owaisi picks holes in Bhagwat's 'two children policy'

He further asserted that the Bhagwat's call for the aforementioned policy was to control the Muslim population, claiming that the RSS has always maintained this...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Krishna51235573

Krishnaprasad t j RT @IndiaToday: Real problem in country is unemployment, not population: Owaisi tells Mohan Bhagwat https://t.co/HG9aluXhYb 21 seconds ago

doctr_pro

Doctr Unemployment, not Muslim population is India’s real problem: Owaisi to RSS chief Bhagwat - Hindustan Times https://t.co/GHZv4mmiep 6 minutes ago

AkashPurkait7

Akash Purkait RT @ZeeNews: Real problem in India is unemployment, not population: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tells RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat https://t… 9 minutes ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Real problem in country is unemployment, not population: Owaisi tells Mohan Bhagwat https://t.co/zdWBcLgh61 10 minutes ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Real problem in India is unemployment, not population: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tells RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat https://t.co/ruleM4Rkcw 10 minutes ago

syedsulaiman92

Syed Sulaiman 'Country's real problem is unemployment, not population': Owaisi pick holes in Bhagwat's 'two children policy' https://t.co/r1rcsygXV5 13 minutes ago

sikupk

SATYAJIT PATNAIK RT @KSVSUBRAMANIAN: @IndiaToday The real problem in India is people like you, Owaisi, not employment or unemployment. 14 minutes ago

Govi52

Goverdhan Reddy RT @republic: Real problem in country is unemployment not population: Owaisi to Mohan Bhagwat https://t.co/0OdIAwEQRY 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.