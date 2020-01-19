Those not chanting Vande Mataram have no right to live in India: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi Sunday, 19 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"Those who set the country on fire are not patriots. Those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country," Pratap said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this