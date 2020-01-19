Global  

Those not chanting Vande Mataram have no right to live in India: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi

DNA Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
"Those who set the country on fire are not patriots. Those who do not accept India's freedom, unity, Vande Mataram, have no right to stay in the country," Pratap said.
