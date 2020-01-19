Global  

Amid row over Sai Baba birthplace, Shirdi residents call for indefinite shutdown

Zee News Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
People living in Shirdi have called for an indefinite closure of the city to oppose Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to develop Pathri as Sai Baba's birthplace.
Recent related news from verified sources

Shirdi to remain closed tomorrow after row over Sai Baba’s birthplace


Indian Express

Row breaks out over Sai Baba’s birthplace

As locals give call for an indefinite bandh, authorities have said that the temple will remain open
Hindu


