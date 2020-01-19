Amid row over Sai Baba birthplace, Shirdi residents call for indefinite shutdown

People living in Shirdi have called for an indefinite closure of the city to oppose Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to develop Pathri as Sai Baba's birthplace.

