'Country's real problem is unemployment, not population': Owaisi pick holes in Bhagwat's 'two children policy'

DNA Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
He further asserted that the Bhagwat's call for the aforementioned policy was to control the Muslim population, claiming that the RSS has always maintained this stand on the community.
👓 View full article
