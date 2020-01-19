Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

7 missing, over 150 rescued after Nepal avalanche

Sify Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Kathmandu, Jan 19 (IANS) Four South Koreans and three Nepali guides remain missing following an avalanche near the Annapurna mountain range, while over 150 domestic and foreign tourists have been rescued from in and around the area, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kendrick Castillo & His Parents Honored At Avalanche Game [Video]Kendrick Castillo & His Parents Honored At Avalanche Game

The Colorado Avalanche honored fallen law enforcement officers and Kendrick Castillo on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:53Published

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights [Video]Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/18/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

4 S Koreans, 3 Nepal guides missing in avalanche; 30 rescued

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An avalanche swept a popular trekking route in Nepal’s mountains, leaving at least four South Koreans and three Nepali guides...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SifyReutersZee NewsThe AgeRIA Nov.

Nepal avalanche: Four South Korean trekkers among missing

Helicopters are sent to Annapurna region amid poor weather conditions and plunging temperatures.
BBC News Also reported by •RIA Nov.NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nami_fight4life

#EndAnimalSacrifices 🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: Report: 7 missing, over 150 rescued after Nepal avalanche near Annapurna mountain range. https://t.co/68l4hGIE3V 5 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: 7 missing, over 150 rescued after Nepal avalanche near Annapurna mountain range. https://t.co/68l4hGIE3V 10 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV 7 Missing, Over 150 Rescued After #Nepal #Avalanche #Kalingatv #Kathmandu https://t.co/mrhhIKxvkS 54 minutes ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India 7 missing, over 150 rescued after Nepal avalanche #Nepalavalanche #Kathmandu https://t.co/vLSkVi17rM 2 hours ago

StarchyArchie

StarchyArchie 🆘 RT @the_hindu: Four South Koreans and three Nepali guides remain missing following an avalanche near the Annapurna mountain range, while ov… 2 hours ago

news24tvchannel

News24 India 7 missing, over 150 rescued after #Nepalavalanche https://t.co/X0ar77J4FT 2 hours ago

brhmmlk93_malik

MD TAUSEEF IBRAHIM Current Affairs IBPS, RRB, RBI, SSC, CLAT, State PSC Exams https://t.co/n6yKep0JgZ 2 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Four South Koreans and three Nepali guides remain missing following an avalanche near the Annapurna mountain range,… https://t.co/SUXqnrhtwg 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.