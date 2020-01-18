Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Won’t forgive even if God asks: Nirbhaya’s mother

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother, on Saturday slammed senior advocate Indira Jaising for suggesting her that she should pardon her daughter’s rapists.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya's mother begs PM Modi to speed up execution of convicts| OneIndia News 03:29

 With still no conclusive date in sight for the execution of the Nirbhaya convicts, the mother of the victim Asha Devi expressed her frustration at the system dragging its feet on the matter and politicians delaying the execution for their gains. In the latest, the President dismissed the mercy plea...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya's parents fume over Indira Jaising's suggestion to forgive Nirbhaya's rapists | Oneindia [Video]Nirbhaya's parents fume over Indira Jaising's suggestion to forgive Nirbhaya's rapists | Oneindia

NIRBHAYA'S PARENTS SLAM INDIRA JAISING SAY WHO IS INDIRA JAISING TO SUGGEST THAT I FORGIVE MY DAUGHTER'S RAPISTS?, NIRBHAYA'S PARENTS FUME OVER INDIRA JAISING'S REMARK, INDIRA JAISING URGES NIRBHAYA'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published

Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News [Video]Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother: Pardon convicts just like Sonia Gandhi|Oneindia News

UNION MINISTERS' J&K VISIT POST ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 BEGINS TODAY, PAKISTAN CONDEMNS BIPIN RAWAT'S 'DE-RADICALISATION CAMPS IN KASHMIR' REMARK, INDIRA JAISING URGES NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER TO PARDON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indira Jaising urges Nirbhaya's mother to forgive convicts, follow Sonia Gandhi

*New Delhi:* Senior advocate Indira Jaising urged the mother of Nirbhaya to pardon the men on death row who were convicted for the 2012 gang rape of her...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya's mother being 'misguided', Delhi govt had no role in delaying convicts' hanging : Arvind Kejriwal

Denying the Delhi government's role in delaying the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the victim's mother is...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

coastaldigest

coastaldigest.com Even if God asks me, I won't forgive, says Nirbhaya's mother https://t.co/6hPAM0eV0P 6 minutes ago

Geetika2004

devil's advocate RT @ramesh94_bithar: Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi hitting back at Indira Jaising asked, “Who is she to give me such a suggestion? I will not… 1 hour ago

ramesh94_bithar

ramesh_969 Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi hitting back at Indira Jaising asked, “Who is she to give me such a suggestion? I will… https://t.co/KH3ipDwZy7 3 hours ago

rituraj_prht

Rituraj Purohit RT @TOIDelhi: Won’t forgive even if God asks: Nirbhaya’s mother https://t.co/7uGKMaJfEf 10 hours ago

TOIDelhi

TOI Delhi Won’t forgive even if God asks: Nirbhaya’s mother https://t.co/7uGKMaJfEf 10 hours ago

suchithkc

Suchith K C Even if God asks me, I won't forgive: Nirbhaya's mother - India News https://t.co/4R1s8yUcLH 11 hours ago

rohannvrs

Rohan Agarwal RT @anany_b: An @ians_india exclusive via @IndiaToday || Even if God asks me, I won't forgive: Nirbhaya's mother #NirbhayaConvicts #Nirbhay… 12 hours ago

anany_b

Ananya Bhatnagar An @ians_india exclusive via @IndiaToday || Even if God asks me, I won't forgive: Nirbhaya's mother… https://t.co/wQxdEli5Qs 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.