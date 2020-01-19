Maharashtra doctor held for sending threat letter to Pragya Thakur

MP anti-terror squad has traced the threat letter sent to Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur to a clinic in Nanded, Maharashtra, and arrested a 35-year-old doctor.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: BJP MP Pragya Thakur receives ‘death threat letter’, case registered BJP MP Pragya Thakur has claimed that she received a death threat letter from an anonymous person. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this