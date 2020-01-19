Global  

'Country's real problem is unemployment, not population': Owaisi picks holes in Bhagwat's 'two children policy'

DNA Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
He further asserted that the Bhagwat's call for the aforementioned policy was to control the Muslim population, claiming that the RSS has always maintained this stand on the community.
News video: Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark

Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark 03:41

 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the sangh’s next area of focus will be to seek policy intervention for the implementation of a two-child norm in the country.

'Country's real problem is unemployment, not population': Owaisi pick holes in Bhagwat's 'two children policy'

He further asserted that the Bhagwat's call for the aforementioned policy was to control the Muslim population, claiming that the RSS has always maintained this...
DNA

Real problem in India is unemployment, not population: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi tells RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that unemployment and not population is the real problem in India.
Zee News


