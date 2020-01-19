Global  

US Space Force mocked for camouflage uniforms

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Washington, Jan 19 (IANS) The US Space Force has defended its newly unveiled camouflage uniforms after they were mocked on social media, the media reported.
News video: Internet Reacts To Space Force's Peek At Camouflage Uniform

Internet Reacts To Space Force's Peek At Camouflage Uniform 00:55

 A Space Force tweet is drawing some attention.

US Space Force mocked for unveiling camouflage uniforms

The new uniform, unveiled on the force's Twitter, has prompted one question: "Camo in space?"
BBC News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

New Space Force Uniforms Revealed, Twitter Goes Super Nova: ‘Are They Being Deployed to Endor?’

The Department of Defense has revealed the uniform design for the United States Space Force (USSF), and the image has caused a stir on social media. The USSF is...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

xoKaylaNicole

⚓️Mermaid at Heart⚓ RT @Independent: Trump administration mocked for launching camouflage Space Force uniform https://t.co/KkH239QNSu 33 seconds ago

davesh153

David Shanks RT @karl_trotsky: Trump administration mocked for launching camouflage Space Force uniform. Beware of the Space forests just past the moon.… 2 minutes ago

MicahMarlowe1

The Holy Cannoli RT @thehill: Space Force mocked for unveiling service uniforms with camouflage design: “Why do we need camo in space” https://t.co/EtW9Paj… 4 minutes ago

haydentiff

Tiffany Hayden🧢 RT @RogueNASA: Trump administration mocked for launching woodland camouflage Space Force uniform 'How many trees are you expecting to find… 8 minutes ago

realterryo

Real Terryo US Space Force mocked over new camouflage uniform https://t.co/y5WkOqL4Cx 9 minutes ago

WirralWalsh

Jason Walsh Perhaps there is some plan to plant trees in space that we are not aware of? 🌳🚀🌌 US Space Force mocked over new c… https://t.co/93NLLlfqmo 13 minutes ago

LemuelRisaac

Lemuel Isaac RT @SkyNews: The reaction to the US Space Force's new outfit has been less than complimentary - with most pointing out the design will not… 14 minutes ago

AnonAnon98765

anon RT @thehill: Space Force mocked for unveiling service uniforms with camouflage design: “Why do we need camo in space” https://t.co/hcSJQeg… 15 minutes ago

