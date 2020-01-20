6.6-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami warning Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jakarta, Jan 20 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, authorities said on Monday, adding that no tsunami warning was issued. 👓 View full article

