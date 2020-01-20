Global  

6.6-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami warning

Sify Monday, 20 January 2020
Jakarta, Jan 20 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, authorities said on Monday, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.
