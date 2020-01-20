Global  

Libya peace summit agrees to ceasefire, respect for arms embargo (Ld)

Sify Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Berlin, Jan 20 (IANS) The international allies of the Libyan government backed by the UN and the country's rebel forces have agreed to implement the ceasefire launched a week ago and the world body-decreed embargo on weapons imports.
News video: No more arms: Libya protagonists pledge to halt weapon transfers

No more arms: Libya protagonists pledge to halt weapon transfers 06:20

 Reports of arms, troops, and cash flooding into Libya from foreign allies has sparked concerns of further bloodshed.

