Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves 3 state capital formula

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Monday (January 20) approved three capital formula-- Secretariat at Visakhapatnam, High Court at Kurnool and Assembly at Amaravathi. The state government will introduce the AP Decentralized Governance and inclusive development of all areas of Andhra Pradesh Bill and Repealing APCRDA Act bill in the assembly. 👓 View full article