SC rejects plea on Nirbhaya case convict's juvenile status

Sify Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition of Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta regarding his alleged juvenile status, pointing out that the plea had already been rejected by subordinate courts.
Delhi court rejects review plea of Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta's father

A Delhi Court on Monday (January 27) dismissed the review petition filed by father of one of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convicts, Pawan Gupta,...
Zee News

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear Mukesh's plea against rejection of mercy plea today

When the petition by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh, was mentioned on Monday morning for urgent hearing by his counsel Vrinda Grover, a bench headed by CJI S A...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee News

