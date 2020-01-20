Top News of the Day | Jan 20, 2020: Verdict in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Nadda as BJP chief and more

Ranking Deezed Boom news... More wisdom guys! https://t.co/GrmhHVNyhz 1 second ago

Zuzu Briar RT @TeahCartel: The handgun, which had been concealed on the small of the father's back, fell and discharged one bullet, It only takes one… 1 second ago

Cat Chi US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan https://t.co/WWHNWRcvjr 2 seconds ago

Sujeeth Jinesh 🧢💻 RT @CBSNews: .@AndrewYang says Democrats should be going on Fox News and criticizes the DNC for not letting the channel host a Democratic d… 2 seconds ago

Agent Pineapple🇺🇸 RT @CNN: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a track record of outbursts and outright hostility toward members of the news media, analysis b… 2 seconds ago

梅森 RT @ajmm19923493: 1st day of CNY in #HongKong, a public holiday which civilians HAVE THE RIGHTS to gather in streets, enjoy street food & h… 2 seconds ago

Monkey Viral #Australians open wallets, hearts for fire-ravaged communities | Australia News now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/8asYGZF0D2 2 seconds ago